NER All Summer Long

NER 39.2 presents a summer’s worth of reading, with new poetry, fiction, essays, and translations, plus a special feature on the films of Terrence Malick.

Order your print copy today, or get the e-book delivered to your inbox.

As nonfiction editor J. M. Tyree writes in his introduction to the feature, “when I asked poets, novelists, artists, and critics about the films that meant the most to them, Malick was the figure that kept cropping up in our conversations.” Gradually what came together—and what is presented now in our summer issue—is eleven takes on nine films. “Some of the pieces are personal essays while others offer critical perspectives. Some of the writers remain in Malick’s corner, while others are falling out of love before our eyes.”

TERRENCE MALICK NOW: Elizabeth Bradfield • Maud Casey • Jennifer Chang • Daupo • Skip Horack • A. Van Jordan • Kristi McKim • Morgan Meis • Michael Parker • Imad Rahman • Justin St. Germain

POETRY: Dilruba Ahmed • Heather Christle • Tiana Clark • Geffrey Davis • Bob Hicok • Richie Hofmann • Garrett Hongo • Luther Hughes • Christopher Kempf • Keetje Kuipers • Karyna McGlynn • Patrick Phillips • Susan Rich • Jeffrey Skinner • Lena Khalaf Tuffaha

FICTION: Castle Freeman Jr. • Chandra Graham Garcia • Sacha Idell • Holly Beth Pratt • Janet Towle • Cady Vishniac

TRANSLATIONS: Sylvie Durbec trans. by Denis Hirson • Alla Gorbunova trans. by Elina Alter

NONFICTION: François Scarborough Clemmons • Thomas Mann • India Hixon Radfar • Maureen Stanton

COVER ART: Jenny Kemp

Get a copy of the new issue HERE

Or, better yet, SUBSCRIBE