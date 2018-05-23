Saturday, June 9, 2:30 PM: NER presents Middlebury faculty and alumni reading with Salena Casha, Laura Irei, Michael R. Katz, Peter Knobler, J. T. Price

New England Review

Mid-Week Break

Phillip B. Williams Reads at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference 2017

Image result for phillip b. williams Phillip B. Williams reads two poems, “Sonnet with a Cut Wrist and Flies,” from his book Thief in the Interior, and “The Blood,” published in Connotations Press: An Online Artifact, at the 2017 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Thief in the Interior was awarded the 2017 Kate Tufts Discovery Award, a 2017 Lambda Literary Award, and was a finalist for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature (Poetry). Williams is the recipient of a 2017 Whiting Award, 2013 Ruth Lilly Fellowship, and a Kenyon Review Writers Workshop fellowship, and is the co-editor-in-chief of the online journal Vinyl. A Chicago native, Williams is currently visiting professor in English at Bennington College.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read moreAudio

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories