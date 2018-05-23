Phillip B. Williams Reads at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference 2017

Phillip B. Williams reads two poems, “Sonnet with a Cut Wrist and Flies,” from his book Thief in the Interior, and “The Blood,” published in Connotations Press: An Online Artifact, at the 2017 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Thief in the Interior was awarded the 2017 Kate Tufts Discovery Award, a 2017 Lambda Literary Award, and was a finalist for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature (Poetry). Williams is the recipient of a 2017 Whiting Award, 2013 Ruth Lilly Fellowship, and a Kenyon Review Writers Workshop fellowship, and is the co-editor-in-chief of the online journal Vinyl. A Chicago native, Williams is currently visiting professor in English at Bennington College.

