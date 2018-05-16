Edgar Kunz Reads at the 2017 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference

Edgar Kunz reads “After the Hurricane” (originally published in the Indiana Review) at the 2017 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Kunz is the author of Tap Out (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2019). His work has been supported by fellowships and awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Academy of American Poets, the MacDowell Colony, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, Vanderbilt University, and Stanford University, where he was a Wallace Stegner Fellow. His poems have appeared in AGNI, New England Review 36.4, Ploughshares, Narrative, Gulf Coast, and Best New Poets 2015 & Best New Poets 2017. He lives in Oakland, California, and teaches in the low-residency MFA program at Salve Regina University.

