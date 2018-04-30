NER is a finalist for the Firecracker Award!

New England Review is a finalist for the 2018 Firecracker Award for General Excellence in literary magazines from CLMP (Community of Literary Magazines and Presses). We’re proud to be in such good company with the other finalist magazines, as well as with NER authors Javier Zamora and William Brewer, whose books are finalists for the Poetry Award.

The CLMP Firecracker Awards series spotlights books and magazines making a sparkling contribution to our literary culture, and publishers striving to introduce important voices to readers far and wide.

Read all about the Firecracker Awards at CLMP, and keep an eye out for the winners, to be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday, June 7, at Poet’s House in NYC, from 6 to 8 pm, and hosted by poet Dorothea Lasky.