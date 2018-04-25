Mid-Week Break

Rick Barot reads “Girl Carrying Ladder,” first published in Bennington Review, and “The Grasshopper and the Cricket,” first published in Threepenny Review.

Barot, poetry editor for New England Review, has published three books of poetry: The Darker Fall (2002), Want (2008), and most recently Chord, (2015) recipient of the University of North Texas Rilke Prize, the PEN/Open Book Award, and the Publishing Triangle’s Thom Gunn Award. Chord was also a Los Angeles Times Book Prize finalist. Barot has received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Artist Trust of Washington, the Civitella Ranieri, and Stanford University, where he was a Wallace E. Stegner Fellow and a Jones Lecturer. He lives in Tacoma, Washington and directs the Rainier Writing Workshop, the low-residency MFA Program in Creative Writing at Pacific Lutheran University. In 2016 he received a poetry fellowship from the Guggenheim Foundation.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website.