Mid-Week Break

Robert Cohen Reads at Bread Loaf

Robert Cohen reads the chapter “Roaming Charges” from his novel in progress at the 2017 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. Cohen’s short story “The Fickle Gods” appeared in NER 21.4.

Cohen’s work includes the novels Inspired Sleep, Amateur BarbariansThe Here and Now, The Organ Builder, and a collection of stories, The Varieties of Romantic Experience. His essays and stories have appeared in Harper’s, Paris Review, the Atlantic, Ploughshares, the Believer, and many other magazines. He teaches at Middlebury College and in the Warren Wilson MFA Program.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website.

