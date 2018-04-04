Join us! NER Vermont reading with Didi Jackson, Jodi Paloni, Ben Pease, and Layla Santos. Wednesday, April 11 at 7pm, at Middlebury’s Marquis Theatre.

New England Review

Jenny Johnson Reads at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference

Photo by Brooke Wyatt

Jenny Johnson reads her poems “Ladies’ Arm Wrestling Match at the Blue Moon Diner” and “Late Bloom,” both published in In Full Velvet (Sarabande Books, 2017), at the 2017 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. Her work appeared in NER 34.3-4.

Johnson is the recipient of a 2015 Whiting Award and a 2016–17 Hodder Fellowship at Princeton University. Her poems have appeared in Los Angeles Review of Books Quarterly, Troubling the Line: Trans and Genderqueer Poetry and Poetics, and elsewhere. She is a Contributing Editor at Waxwing Literary Journal and teaches at the University of Pittsburgh and at the Rainier Writing Workshop, Pacific Lutheran University’s low-residency MFA program.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read moreAudio

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories