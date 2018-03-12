Song in Tammuz

after Traci Brimhall

The last time I saw my brother, he’d been dead eighteen months and came as a ghost in the passenger seat, his arm hanging out the window and whistling

an old boot camp song. He said we were born on the two ends of Tammuz and that our mother, ever since Dachau, knew God

wanted us close . . .

Avia Tadmor was born in Israel. She received her BA from Harvard University and is currently completing her MFA in poetry and literary translation at Columbia University, where she also teaches undergraduate writing. Her work appears in or is forthcoming from Crab Orchard Review, Adroit Journal, Apogee, Fugue, Cider Press Review, Nashville Review, and elsewhere. Tadmor is the recent recipient of a Vermont Studio Center Fellowship. She was named a finalist for the 2016 Indiana Review Poetry Prize.