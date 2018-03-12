NER @AWP: Join us in Tampa on Friday, March 9, 12 pm, for a 40th anniversary reading with Kathryn Davis, Kate Lebo, Cate Marvin, Hai-Dang Phan, and C. Dale Young.

New England Review

Avia Tadmor

Song in Tammuz

Becalmed by Mattina Blue

                                                                    after Traci Brimhall 

The last time I saw my brother, he’d been dead
eighteen months and came as a ghost in the passenger seat,
his arm hanging out the window and whistling
an old boot camp song. He said
we were born on the two ends of Tammuz
and that our mother, ever since Dachau, knew God
wanted us close . . .

Avia  Tadmor was born in Israel. She received her BA from Harvard University and is currently completing her MFA in poetry and literary translation at Columbia University, where she also teaches undergraduate writing. Her work appears in or is forthcoming from Crab Orchard Review, Adroit Journal, Apogee, Fugue, Cider Press Review, Nashville Review, and elsewhere. Tadmor is the recent recipient of a Vermont Studio Center Fellowship. She was named a finalist for the 2016 Indiana Review Poetry Prize.

