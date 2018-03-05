Welcome to NER 39.1

Here’s to all our readers on the occasion of our fortieth year; we are grateful to every one of you. No matter how you read NER—on paper or online, from the back to the front, by genre, or out loud to your BFF—we would have no reason to do this without you.

In this issue:

Joseph Pearson encounters the illusions, allure, and literary ghosts of Tangier

on prophetic madness in the royal court Plus Melanie Mauthner presents the first English translation of a short story by celebrated Rwandan author Scholastique Mukasonga

Fiction

Catherine Gammon • Hannah Gersen • Kate Kaplan • Jeff Martin • Merrie Snell

Poetry

Sherwin Bitsui • Oliver de la Paz • Alison Hawthorne Deming • Marilyn Hacker • Terrance Hayes • Didi Jackson • Jessica Jacobs • Joanna Klink • William Logan • Carl Phillips • J. Allyn Rosser • Avia Tadmor • Robert Wrigley • C. Dale Young

Nonfiction

Marianne Boruch • Brad Felver • Charles Mackay • Jay Parini • Joseph Pearson • Anne Whitehouse

Translations

Scholastique Mukasonga (trans. by Melanie Mauthner)

Cover Art

Jeanne Borofsky

