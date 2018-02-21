New England Review congratulates Celeste Mohammed on being chosen for a 2018 PEN/Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize for Emerging Writers. “Six Months,” Mohammed’s fiction debut, originally appeared in NER 38.1.

Mohammed is a lawyer, emerging writer, and mother of a two-year-old. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Lesley University and lives on the Caribbean island of Trinidad. She was also a recent finalist for the New England Review Award for Emerging Writers.

Congratulations to all the emerging writers in the 2018 anthology.