Devon Walker-Figueroa Wins NER Emerging Writers Award

It is with enormous pleasure that New England Review and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference announce the selection of Devon Walker-Figueroa as the recipient of the fourth annual New England Review Award for Emerging Writers.

Devon Walker-Figueroa, a recent graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, serves as Co-Founding Editor of Horsethief Books. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in such publications as the New England Review, the Harvard Advocate, American Poetry Review, Los Angeles Review of Books, Lana Turner, Narrative, and Tin House’s The Open Bar. She currently lives in Harrison, New Jersey.

Devon will attend the 2018 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference as the New England Review Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference Scholar.

The NER Award for Emerging Writers provides a full scholarship to the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference for an emerging writer in any genre. This annual award, which is be bestowed upon a writer who offers an unusual and compelling new voice and who has been published by NER in the previous year, is selected by the NER editorial staff and the BLWC director.