NER to Receive NEA Support for 2018

We are delighted to announce that the New England Review will receive $10,000 in support from the National Endowment for the Arts for 2018, to publish and promote the journal and related programs.

National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu has approved more than $25 million in grants as part of the NEA’s first major funding announcement for fiscal year 2018. Included in this announcement is the Art Works grant of $10,000 to The President and Fellows of Middlebury College, to support the publication and promotion of the New England Review.

The Art Works category is the NEA’s largest funding category and supports projects that focus on the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with diverse and excellent art, lifelong learning in the arts, and/or the strengthening of communities through the arts.

“It is energizing to see the impact that the arts are making throughout the United States. These NEA-supported projects, such as the New England Review, are good examples of how the arts build stronger and more vibrant communities, improve well-being, prepare our children to succeed, and increase the quality of our lives,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “At the National Endowment for the Arts, we believe that all people should have access to the joy, opportunities, and connections the arts bring.”

This year we’ll continue to cultivate the art of writing—and reading—by publishing NER quarterly in both print and ebook, and by featuring author interviews, audio, and original writing online.

Funds from the NEA go a long way in making arts organizations like the New England Review thrive and we are grateful for their support. For more information on projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.