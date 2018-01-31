NER Award for Emerging Writers

New England Review announces, with enormous pleasure, the finalists for the fourth annual New England Review Award for Emerging Writers.
Please join us in congratulating our six finalists for 2018:
Maxim Matusevich (38.4)
Celeste Mohammed (38.1)
Hannah Rahimi (38.4)
Molly Spencer (38.3)
Barrett Swanson (38.2)
Devon Walker-Figueroa (38.1)
The winner, to be announced in February, will receive a scholarship to the 2018 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. Congratulations to them all—we are proud to have published such strong work from emerging writers in all genres.
Comments
Violette A Early says
Congratulations to all six finalists this is quite an achievement, good luck in the finals.
Violette