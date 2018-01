This Friday, January 26, at 6PM EST, New England Review will be airing an hour-long radio special hosted by WRMC, Middlebury College Radio.

The hour will feature six selections from NER Volume 38 (2017), read aloud by Middlebury student performers from Oratory Now. Listen as author Clarence Orsi attempts to step outside of gender, Kazim Ali explores place and identity, and David Heronry grapples with post-war trauma.

Tune in to FM station 91.1, or click here to listen online.