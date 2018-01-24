New England Review

Janice Obuchowski Reads at Bread Loaf

NER Fiction Editor Janice Obuchowski reads an excerpt from “Sylvia, Who Dreams of Dactyls,” a short story forthcoming in the Alaska Quarterly Review, at the 2017 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Obuchowski has her BA in English from Cornell University, her MA in English from the University of Virginia, and her MFA in fiction from the University of California, Irvine.  She’s served on the admissions board for the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and has been a lecturer at the University of Vermont and Middlebury College. She is a fiction editor at the New England Review, and her fiction has appeared or is forthcoming in Alaska Quarterly ReviewGettysburg Review, Passages North, SliceGrist Journal, Four Way Review, Day One, and Seattle Review.  In 2017, she received a Special Mention in the Pushcart Prize anthology.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website.

