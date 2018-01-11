Wonder Days by Nomi Stone

What I meant is that when the child shook the branch,

the beetles, quiet, somnolent, darkly, fell and again fell

like plums. Once woken, they bzzzed towards

the street lamps, loving each light well, thwacking

against them until they landed face down or face

up, trying to find their feet, reminding me of Eve’s face

as a baby when she tried to lift her head on her stem

of a neck before yet she could. Upon the child’s shoulders,

beetles landed, kinging him . . .

Read more

from NER 38.4

order a copy today — or better yet, subscribe!

Nomi Stone is the author of the forthcoming collection of poems Kill Class (Tupelo Press, 2019) and Stranger’s Notebook (TriQuarterly, 2008). A Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Anthropology at Princeton University, Stone has an MFA in poetry from Warren Wilson College. Her poems have appeared, or are forthcoming, in New Republic, Bettering American Poetry 2017, The Best American Poetry 2016, Poetry Northwest, Sixth Finch, diode, and elsewhere. “Wonder Days” was inspired by Thalia Gigerenzer’s podcast “On Wonder” (www.thaliagig.com/on-wonder/).