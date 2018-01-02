Immigrant Aria by Rajiv Mohabir

there they blow, there they blow, hot wild white breath out of the sea!

—D. H. Lawrence

To swallow new names like krill, dive. You have few tides before you return to motion. Once this shrine

was the abyssal plain. Once Empire shackled you. Once you answered to monster, to dragon, spewing steam, fire

bellowing in the furnace of your hide . . .



Rajiv Mohabir is the author of The Cowherd’s Son (Tupelo Press, 2017, winner of the 2015 Kundiman Prize) and The Taxidermist’s Cut (Four Way Books, 2016, winner of the Four Way Books Intro to Poetry Prize, shortlisted for the 2017 Lambda Literary Award in Gay Poetry). In 2015 he was a winner of the AWP Intro Journals Award. Mohabir received his MFA in Poetry and Translation from Queens College, CUNY, and his PhD in English from the University of Hawai`i. He is an assistant professor of poetry at Auburn University.