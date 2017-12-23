NER authors win NEA fellowships

Now through December 22: Get our Coast-to-Coast Lit Bundle, 3 Lit Mags for just $70/year!

Congratulations to the 2018 recipients of the NEA Literature Creative Writing Fellowships in Prose. Among them are NER authors Camille T. Dungy, Patrick Rosal, and Austin Smith.

Dungy’s essay “A Shade North of Ordinary” appeared in NER 36.2. Rosal’s poems “At the Tribunals” and “Violets” appeared in 35.4 (and went on to win a Best American and be performed in NER Out Loud), and Austin’s Smith’s “Film of the Building of a Coffin Viewed in Reverse” and “Growing Cold” also appeared in 35.4.

