Fattest flies by Ronelda Kamfer

there’s a new breed of vintage-wearing brown girls they started off by straightening their hair and speaking English had Foschini accounts and rode only first class the type that had boyfriends when they were still just burks that got offended if I scanned something wrong at the till by Clicks the type that kept that light skin gene in the family they were the prettiest girl in the township the type that’s pretty to coloured people the type that believed an au pair in Europe is a title and married some unattractive old white guy ’cause ambition has a bank account that’s gotta stay full

Ronelda Kamfer’s debut collection, Noudat slapende honed (Kwela, 2008), received the Eugene Marais award, which she followed up with Grond/santekraam (Kwela, 2011), winner of the 2012 ABSA Kanna award. Her third collection, Hammie (2016), received the ATKV WoordTrofee award. All three collections have been translated and published in Dutch, and an Italian translation of Grond/santekraam will appear in 2018. She is an MA candidate at Rhodes University, and is married to cartoonist and poet Nathan Trantraal, with whom she has a six-year-old daughter named Seymour.