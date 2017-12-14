NER in the 2017 Prize Anthologies

Congratulations to our Pushcart XLII winners
Ethan Chatagnier, “Miracle Fruit,” 37.4 (Fiction)
Safiya Sinclair, “Good Hair,” 37.2 (Poetry)
Special Mentions:
David Brainard, “In the Desert” (Fiction)
Ben Eisman, “Right-Hearted” (Fiction)
Wayne Miller, “On Progress” (Poetry)
Lia Purpura, “All the Fierce Tethers” (Nonfiction)
Congratulations to our Best American selections
Best American Short Stories
Notable:
Christine Sneed, “Older Sister,” NER 37.1
Best American Poetry
Monica Youn, “Greenacre,” NER 37.1
Best American Essays
Notables:
Lia Purpura, “All the Fierce Tethers,” NER 37.3
Alia Volz, “Chasing Arrows,” NER 37.1
