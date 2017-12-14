Now through December 22: Get our Coast-to-Coast Lit Bundle, 3 Lit Mags for just $70/year!

Pushcarts & Best Americans

NER in the 2017 Prize Anthologies

Congratulations to our Pushcart XLII winners

Ethan Chatagnier, “Miracle Fruit,” 37.4  (Fiction)
Safiya Sinclair, “Good Hair,” 37.2  (Poetry)

Special Mentions:
David Brainard, “In the Desert” (Fiction)
Ben Eisman, “Right-Hearted” (Fiction)
Wayne Miller, “On Progress” (Poetry)
Lia Purpura, “All the Fierce Tethers” (Nonfiction)

Congratulations to our Best American selections 

Best American Short Stories
Notable: 
Christine Sneed, “Older Sister,” NER 37.1

Best American Poetry 
Monica Youn, “Greenacre,” NER 37.1

Best American Essays
Notables:
Lia Purpura, All the Fierce Tethers,” NER 37.3
Alia Volz, Chasing Arrows,” NER 37.1

