The Winter Issue Has Arrived!

Our winter issue, with all new-to-NER poets, shares a South African sense of place with the help of fifteen of its contemporary writers & translators.

Other work in our winter issue includes the resurfaced book reviews of Twain, Pound, et al, by Mary Butts; Evan Lavender-Smith’s faceoff with his seven-year-old son on the meaning of “ladybird” and the value of Wikipedia; Rob White’s dive into the world of anti-psychiatry and how it helps—or doesn’t help—our living dead; and more.

Order yours today, and one for a friend!

From the Editor’s Note, NER 38.4:

This issue begins with a selection of writing from contemporary South African authors. Some of these writers grew up after the laws of apartheid were dismantled, while others grew up believing they never would be. Some have emigrated, some have returned, and others have never lived anywhere else.

WRITING SOUTH AFRICA

Gabeba Baderoon • Robert Berold • Vonani Bila • Breyten Breytenbach (trans. by Catherine du Toit) • Yvette Christians • Ingrid de Kok • Denis Hirson • Ronelda Kamfer (trans. by Mike Dickman) • Antjie Krog • Mbongeni Nomkonwana • Mxolisi Nyezwa • Nathan Trantraal (trans. by André Trantraal) POETRY—all new to NER!

William Brewer • Charlie Clark • Fady Joudah • Mario Hernandez • Carlie Hoffman • Gloria García Lorca • Erika Meitner • Rajiv Mohabir • Molly Spencer • Nomi Stone FICTION

Richard Osborn Hood • Maxim Matusevich • Alyssa Pelish • Hannah Rahimi • Lynda Sexson • Gregory Spatz

NONFICTION

Mary Butts • Mary Kingsley • Evan Lavender-Smith • Julia Ridley Smith • Rob White COVER ART

Wiliam Kentridge