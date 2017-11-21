Bread Loaf Translators Conference is open for applications

The fourth annual Bread Loaf Translators’ Conference will take place in Ripton, Vermont, June 1 – 7, 2018. This is a great opportunity for both emerging and established translators to take part in workshops in poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction, to attend lectures, craft classes, and readings, and to meet with editors (including from NER!) and agents—all on the Bread Loaf mountain campus.

Faculty: Kazim Ali, Susan Bernofsky, Mónica de la Torre, Bill Johnston, and Sora Kim-Russell.

Guests: John Donatich, Director, Yale University Press; Katie Dublinski, Associate Publisher, Graywolf Press; Markus Hoffmann, Co-owner, Regal Hoffmann & Associates LLC; Tynan Kogane, Editor, New Directions; Carolyn Kuebler, Editor, New England Review; and Chad W. Post, Publisher, Open Letter.

Tuition, Room, and Board: participant with a manuscript, $2,290; auditor without a manuscript, $1,950; financial aid is available; $15 application fee.

Rolling admissions through February 15; apply early, space is limited.