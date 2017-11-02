The Fourth Annual NER Out Loud is Almost Here!

Do you enjoy performing arts at Middlebury College? Are you a student of literature or creative writing? Are you just looking for an evening of entertainment and community? Look no further than the Mahaney Center for the Arts, where on November 10, 2017, at 8pm, student orators and actors in coalition with Oratory Now will present an evening of lively readings from the pages of Middlebury’s own New England Review.

Join us in the Middlebury College Dance Theater for a series of readings that will include poetry, fiction, and memoir, and will range from joyful to witty to heart-rending.

As a preview to this autumn’s event, please enjoy a selection from the last NER Out Loud. Below is Melanie Rivera ’19, reading Alia Volz’s “Chasing Arrows.” This is not to be missed!

The readings will be accompanied by an ASL interpreter.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.