November 10, 2017: NER Out Loud at 8 pm in the Dance Theatre at Middlebury College

New England Review

HomeNews & Notes › Pushcart XLII 2018

Congratulations to Pushcart Prize Winners!

Pushcart XLII 2018

The Pushcart Prize XLII (2018 edition) just arrived! Congratulations to all the writers whose work was recognized this year, including several works that appeared first in NER.

Safiya Sinclair, “Good Hair” (poetry) and Ethan Chatagnier, “Miracle Fruit” (fiction) were both printed in the anthology, and the following were selected for special mention: Wayne Miller, “On Progress” (poetry), Lia Purpura, “All the Fierce Tethers” (nonfiction), David Brainard, “In the Desert” (fiction), Ben Eisman, “Right-Hearted” (fiction), and Christine Sneed, “Older Sister” (fiction).

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read moreNews & Notes

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories