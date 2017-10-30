Pushcart XLII 2018

The Pushcart Prize XLII (2018 edition) just arrived! Congratulations to all the writers whose work was recognized this year, including several works that appeared first in NER.

Safiya Sinclair, “Good Hair” (poetry) and Ethan Chatagnier, “Miracle Fruit” (fiction) were both printed in the anthology, and the following were selected for special mention: Wayne Miller, “On Progress” (poetry), Lia Purpura, “All the Fierce Tethers” (nonfiction), David Brainard, “In the Desert” (fiction), Ben Eisman, “Right-Hearted” (fiction), and Christine Sneed, “Older Sister” (fiction).