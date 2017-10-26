Save the date: November 10, 2017

NER Out Loud is back, and will take place this fall on Friday, November 10th at 8pm in the Mahaney Center for the Arts. In partnership with the Mahaney Center and Oratory Now, NER Out Loud will offer an hour of selections from NER, read by a talented team of Middlebury students. And leave room for dessert—students will cap off the evening with a reading of their own work, while you enjoy Middlebury’s finest Indoor S’mores!

Available below, please enjoy a reading from our previous event. Nia Robinson ’19, reads Franny Choi’s “The Price of Rain.”

An ASL interpreter will be present.

Admission is free, and all are welcome.