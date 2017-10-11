James Longenbach Reads at the 2016 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference

Author James Longenbach reads from his five-part poem “Crocodile” at the 2016 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. “Crocodile” appeared in the New Yorker and is now part of his newly published collection, Earthling (W. W. Norton).

Longenbach is the author of four other poetry collections, six works of criticism, and numerous essays and reviews. His most recent books are The Virtues of Poetry (Graywolf, 2013), The Iron Key (Norton, 2010), and The Art of the Poetic Line (Graywolf, 2007). He currently serves as the Joseph Henry Gilmore Professor of English at the University of Rochester.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website.