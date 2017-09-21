Vermont Reading Series Moves to the Marquis

Come down for poetry and prose, tacos and tequila, at the next event in New England Review’s Vermont Reading Series. Poets Rob Hardy, April Ossmann, and Lizzie Apple, and essayist Jericho Parms will read from their new work in the Marquis Theater Café on Monday, October 16 at 7 pm. The Cafe will open at 5:45 pm, at 65 Main Street, Middlebury, VT.

NER’s Vermont Reading Series is co-sponsored by the Vermont Book Shop and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. Books, beverages, and burritos will be available to purchase. The event is free and open to the public.

Lizzie Apple is a senior at Middlebury College from Memphis, Tennessee. She is a major in English and American Literatures and a minor in French. She is so happy to represent Frame magazine, a handmade chapbook that collects work from student-run workshops.

Rob Hardy is the first Poet Laureate of Northfield, Minnesota. He has published his essays frequently in the New England Review, and his poetry and prose have appeared in Ploughshares, North Dakota Quarterly, New Letters, Rattle, West Branch, and other journals and anthologies. His poetry has been included in The Best of the Net, and his chapbook The Collecting Jar won the 2005 Grayson Books Poetry Chapbook Competition (judged by Marilyn Nelson). He’s the author of Domestication: Collected Poems 1996–2016 (Up On Big Rock Poetry Series, 2017) and Aeschylus, The Oresteia: An Adaptation (Hero Now Theatre 2017).

April Ossmann is author of the poetry collections Event Boundaries, just out this summer, and Anxious Music, both published by Four Way Books. She has published her poetry widely in journals including Colorado Review, New England Review, and Harvard Review, and in anthologies. Her poetry awards include a 2013 Vermont Arts Council Creation Grant and a Prairie Schooner Readers’ Choice Award. Former executive director of Alice James Books, she owns a poetry consulting business (www.aprilossmann.com), offering manuscript editing, publishing advice, tutorials, and workshops. She is a faculty editor for the low-residency MFA in Creative Writing Program at Sierra Nevada College and lives in West Windsor, Vermont.

Jericho Parms is the author of the essay collection Lost Wax (University of Georgia Press, 2016). Her essays have appeared in Fourth Genre, Normal School, Hotel Amerika, American Literary Review, Brevity, and elsewhere. Her work has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize, noted in Best American Essays, and anthologized in Brief Encounters: A Collection of Contemporary Nonfiction and Waveform: Twenty-First-Century Essays by Women. She is the Associate Director of the MFA in Writing program at Vermont College of Fine Arts and teaches in the Professional Writing program at Champlain College.