NEW ENGLAND REVIEW 38.3

From the NER 38.3 Editor’s Note:

I’ve learned that being in a state of war doesn’t always have a clear beginning and end, and now it’s not even always clear where the war is actually happening and who’s fighting it. It’s not just in this magazine or in this moment in time that writers are contending with such themes; it’s always.

Our latest issue takes a close look at various cultures of violence, through the lens of a medical doctor, a soldier in Iraq, a family traveling abroad, and more. This fall issue—with 26 contributors in prose, poetry, and translation—also features an excerpt from a new play by recent Guggenheim Fellow Dan O’Brien, and cover art from Sabra Field’s “Pandora Suite.” POETRY

Dan Beachy-Quick • Kai Carlson-Wee • Victoria Chang • Krystyna Dąbrowska (trans. by Mira Rosenthal) • Landon Godfrey • Sarah Gridley • Benjamin S. Grossberg • Tony Hoagland • Janet Kauffman • Joshua Kryah • Caroline M. Mar • Paisley Rekdal • Greg Wrenn TRANSLATIONS

Paul Bourget (trans. by Nancy O’Connor)

FICTION

Rosaleen Bertolino • Steven Heighton • Eric McMillan • Megan Staffel NONFICTION

Louise Aronson • Stefany Anne Golberg • Laura Kolbe • Fritz Kreisler • Bruce Snider PERFORMANCE PIECES

Dan O’Brien COVER ART

Sabra Field

Order today in print or digital format.