New Books from NER Authors

With Dots & Dashes, Jehanne Dubrow gives us a panoramic view of the landscape of marriage within the structure and confines of military life. This difficult and layered collection refuses to avert its gaze from trouble in all its overt and nuanced forms… Dots & Dashes is a series of messages called out over the waters of a life—isolation, separation, the silences and failures of communication—a reminder that sailors are not always the ones who are lost at sea. —Brian Turner, author of Phantom Noise

From the publisher: Moving between the languages of love and war, Jehanne Dubrow’s latest book offers valuable testimony to the experiences of military wives. Frequently employing rhyme, meter, and traditional forms, these poems examine what it means to be both a military spouse and an academic, straddling two communities that speak in very different and often conflicting terms.

Born in Italy, Dubrow grew up in Yugoslavia, Zaire, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and the United States. She is now an Associate Professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of North Texas, where she teaches advanced poetry workshops among other courses. Dubrow is a contributor of book reviews to Southern Review, New York Times Magazine, and Hudson Review. Her poetry most recently appeared in NER in 36.1, with her poem “Reading Sappho in Pensacola.”

Dots & Dashes can be purchased directly from its publisher, Southern Illinois University Press.

℘

Hardy writes his poems as though he is one with nature, and absorbing every little sound and flutter around him. —Introduction to Rural and Regional Studies, Southwest State University

From the publisher: In Domestication: Collected Poems (1996-2016), Rob Hardy brings together the wide range of gifts that place him among the few whose common touch makes them exceptional. In work that is at once accessible, enjoyable, and wonderfully well-made Hardy shows, without pretentious display, that poetry is not an outsider’s cryptic game. His poems demonstrate what Henry David Thoreau teaches: That profundity may best be found in simplicity. Hardy gracefully combines his deep knowledge of the ancient classics and his wide interest in scientific learning with his first-hand experience of nature and human relationships.

Rob Hardy’s adaptation offers a stripped-down style in which every word counts and immediacy trumps Aeschylean grandeur. . . . Hardy has succeeded in producing a script that is evocative and unhurried. It engages with today’s concerns alongside those of fifth-century Athens. — Eric Dugdale, Didaskalia

From the publisher: Rob Hardy’s adaptation of the classic Greek trilogy renders Aeschylus’s tale of family revenge and civic justice in vivid, graceful poetry. This one-play version captures the intent and grandeur of the original and reads as compelling drama.

Hardy lives in Northfield, Minnesota, where he intermittently teaches Latin and Greek at Carleton College, serves on the school board, plays the lowest bells in the community handbell ensemble, hosts a monthly poetry reading series, and reads books by neglected writers. His essays have appeared in North Dakota Quarterly, New Letters, Ploughshares, Critical Flame, Sonora Review, and in various scholarly journals. Rob was most recently featured in the pages of NER 37.2 with his essay “Deceit only was forbidden: A Brief Literary Biography of Richard Henry Wilde.”

Domestication can be purchased directly from the publisher, Shipwreckt Books, or from various independent booksellers. Hardy’s translation of The Oresteia is for sale from the bookstore of the Hero Now Theater.

℘

From the accomplished poet, schol ar, and international correspondent for the New England Review comes a broad-ranging series of interviews with the enormously influential Tomas Venclova that is as sure to interest even casual readers of Eastern European literature as it is to prove indispensable to scholars in the field.

From the publisher: Ellen Hinsey‘s Magnetic North: Conversations with Tomas Venclova is a book in the European tradition of works such as Conversations with Czeslaw Milosz and Aleksander Wat’s classic My Century. The book interweaves Eastern European postwar history, dissidence, and literature. Venclova, who personally knew Akhmatova, Pasternak, Milosz, Brodsky, and many others, was also one of the five founding members of the Lithuanian Helsinki Group. Magnetic North provides an in-depth account of ethical choices and artistic resistance to totalitarianism over a half century.

Ellen Hinsey is the International Correspondent for New England Review. Based in Paris since 1987, she witnessed firsthand the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia. Hinsey is the author of six books of poetry and translation, and her translations from French have been published with Riverhead/Penguin. Her work has appeared in publications such as the New York Times, the New Yorker, Die Welt, Paris Review, Poetry, and New England Review (most recently in NER 37.4 with her essay, “Poland’s Illiberal Challenge“). A former Berlin Prize Fellow at the American Academy in Berlin, she teaches at Skidmore College’s Program in Paris.

Magnetic North: Conversations with Tomas Venclova can be found online or at independent booksellers.

℘

Surely every poem desires to be read and read again. Zana Previti’s poems deserve it. The poems of Previti’s first collection, Providence, possess the rare capacity to make the personal appear universal and the universal appear personal. She blends present and historical time, immediate and distant place, and she applies layer after layer of rich details in lines that vary from a terse, trimeter-like pace to Whitmanic lines that threaten to sweep beyond the margins. —Ron McFarland, Professor at the University of Idaho and author of Strange in Town: New and Selected Poems.

“In language at once spare and unsparing, Zana Previti’s staggeringly wide-ranging and pitch-perfect Providence takes us from the ‘immense / old age of the Atlantic’ through war-time starvation experiments, family, Kung Fu movies, Greek myth, bathtub mystery novel reading, a Galveston hurricane, environmental degradation, and King Lear—reckoning in deeply humane ways with individual and historically-aware questions of the human capacity for suffering and love. ‘These stones are the generations / upon which we build images of the end of us,’ she writes, using her formal and lyrical skills to again and again find these ‘images of the end’ and their complex corollaries in our continuance and living. ‘Kill us if you will / but kill us in the light,’ Ajax is quoted as crying, and this poem—which is like nothing you’ve ever quite seen before—is a new, acute light.” –Alexandra Teague, author of the poetry collections The Wise and Foolish Builders and Mortal Geography, and Fellow of the National Endowment for the Arts

Zana Previti, whose story “The Letters of Odysseus to Kalypso” appeared in NER 32.4, was born and raised in New England. She earned her MFA in fiction from the University of California, Irvine, and her MFA in poetry from the University of Idaho. She was recently named the recipient of Poetry International’s 2014 C. P. Cavafy Prize for Poetry and the Fall 2016 Emerging Writer-in-Residence at Penn State Altoona. Previti teaches at English at Fairmont State University in West Virginia, and Providence is her first published poetry chapbook.

Providence can be purchased directly from the publisher, Finishing Line Press.

℘

Completed over a century ago but unpublished until now, Schnitzler’s droll, engrossing short novel of artists in 1890s Vienna tempers its satire with keen insight. . . . Readers are fortunate to have this late publication. —Publishers Weekly

From the publisher: Eduard Saxberger is a quiet man who is getting on in years and has spent the better part of them working at a desk in an office. Once upon a time, however, he published a book of poetry, Wanderings, and one day when he returns from his usual walk he finds a young man waiting for him. “Are you,” he wants to know, “Saxberger the poet?” Is Saxberger Saxberger the poet? Was he ever a poet? A real poet? Late Fame, an unpublished novella recently rediscovered in the papers of the great turn-of-the-century Austrian playwright and novelist Arthur Schnitzler [and translated from the German by Alexander Starritt], is a bittersweet parable of hope lost and found.

Arthur Schnitzler was an Austrian novelist, short-story writer, and playwright. He was born in Vienna in 1862 and died there in 1931, and the city often served as the setting for his works. During his lifetime, Schnitzel’s works were often censored for their psychoanalytical exploration of explicit sexual encounters; the author himself was a contemporary and correspondent of Freud. After his death, Schnitzel’s writing was deemed “Jewish filth” by Hitler, and was burned publicly in Germany and Austria alongside the works of Einstein, Marx, Kafka, and other Jewish intelligentsia. In 1997 in NER 18.1, a translation of his story, “The Dead Are Silent,” appeared, a story which illustrates his and Freud’s shared obsession with the Eros-Thanatos complex.

Late Fame can be purchased online directly from its publisher, New York Review Books, or at your local independent bookstore.

℘

Can mournfulness be wry? Can irony be heartfelt? Yes, when the writer is as insightful as Lynne Sharon Schwartz, her voice urgent with life even as she speaks about death. From Veronica Lake to her old boyfriends to lost family members, a whole peopled world is created for us here, at the intersection of memory and dream.—Linda Pastan, former Poet Laureate of Maryland

“A poet of poise and power. No Way Out but Through, [Lynne Sharon] Schwartz‘s third collection of poems, showcases some of this writer’s many strengths. She’s a stubborn anti-sentimentalist who can write wrenching elegies. She’s an archivist of memories, a celebrant for the forgotten or nearly forgotten, who also writes eloquently of the undertow of oblivion. She’s an anthologist of anxiety dreams. Irritated by Cordelia and partial to the Fisherman’s Wife, she’s a contrarian reader. At all times, Schwartz’s poetic voice is piercingly honest. Her tough-minded intelligence leaves plenty of room for questions and regrets.”—LA Review of Books

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Schwartz has taught at universities and writing programs across the country, including Bryn Mawr, Columbia, the University of Michigan, and the University of Iowa’s Writers’ Workshop. She currently teaches at the Bennington College Writing Seminars and the Columbia University School of the Arts. Schwartz is the recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, among others. This is her third poetry collection, and her translation of Natalia Ginzburg’s work “Universal Compassion” appeared in NER 23.1.

No Way Out but Through can be purchased directly from the publisher, University of Pittsburgh Press.