Phoebe Blake | All in a Day’s Work

Phoebe Blake’s story, “All in a Day’s Work,” appeared in NER 4.3:

Zoe brought the note down to the store. “Help!” it said. “Save me from the boring little bird with the broken wing. Also need a quick run to Wink’s. Kevin’s due this aft. Lunch on me. XXX & OOO’s, Lizzie.”

“Who’s up there,” I ask, and the child says Cousin Margery, who would drive anyone to drink. Not that Lizzie needs excuses. “What time’s Kevin due?” She shrugs and I give her the candy she’s been eying in the case. “Tell your aunt I will be up at noon.”

