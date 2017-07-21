Middlebury Gathers at Poetry Free for All

Who do we want to be? This past Friday, July 15, members of the Middlebury community stepped away from the daily bustle and into a space of active reflection at the Kirk Alumni Center for the first-ever Poetry Free for All, hoping to answer that question as best they could. Co-sponsored by the Bread Loaf School of English, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conferences, the Middlebury Language Schools, and the New England Review, the event featured a diverse spread of readers that put the breadth and depth of Middlebury’s influence on full display. Included below are a handful of photos from the event.

Those interested in learning more about the various readers can read more on the Middlebury College website here.