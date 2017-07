Susan Gillis speaks with NER author Gjertrud Schnackenberg about “Afghan Girl,” a poem that interrogates conflict and empire, beauty and religion, and about how poetry can “slip the cuffs of ideology.” The interview first appeared on Susan Gillis’s blog, “Concrete & River,” with contributions by Gregory Fried, and can be read in full here. “Afghan Girl” was published in NER 38.2, and an excerpt is available on our site.