John Engels’s poem, “At Night on the Lake, in The Eye of the Hunter,” appeared in NER 1.1:

That night,

drifting far out

in the dark center of the lake,

I watched the stars. Later,

I shone my torch

down into the eel grass

of the perch beds,

and saw the fish there,

stunned into thrills

and tremblings of fins.

[read more]