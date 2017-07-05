New England Review

HomePoetry › Sibboleth

Bruce Beasley

Sibboleth

From NER 38.2

. . . for several years my Lexicon was my only companion
—Emily Dickinson

cry out your shibboleth
into your homeland strangeness
—Paul Celan

Emily Rankin, “Disintegral”

Word-ridden, have
you been that way:
-riddled,
I mean, morphemes

begging to be multibegotten

at once, and, for once, always
alphabet-encysted:

are you like me like that, relieved
from sense, shot

through with it, shot through it, into it…

[read more]

 

Bruce Beasley is the author of eight collections of poems, most recently Theophobia (2012) and All Soul Parts Returned (2017), both published by BOA Editions.

 

Subscribe to NER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read morePoetry

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories