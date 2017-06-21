My Mother Says the Syrian Refugees Look Like Tourists

From NER 38.2

because she has just finished telling the story of our escape

and needs to draw a comparison, return us safely to the present,

December 2015, we’re back at my sister’s childproofed house,

keeping warm by winter sun, central heating, and our sweatpants;

because some do: “Ghaith joyfully snapped selfies, the Aegean

glimmering in the background. He looked much like a tourist,”

suggests the reporter at large in the New Yorker article I read

about one refugee’s epic escape from Syria, and think of again

when my mother can’t make room in our story for more people;

because my mother never quite has the right words in English,

though to be fair, she said “travelers,” and seemed anxious after;

because she’s not callous, you must understand, just protective . . .

Hai-Dang Phan is a 2017 National Endowment for the Arts Literature Fellow and author of a chapbook, Small Wars (Convulsive, 2016). Born in Vietnam, he grew up in Wisconsin and currently teaches at Grinnell College.

