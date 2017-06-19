New England Review

Subscribe today to get NER 38.2

Our newest issue considers revolutionaries and spring breakers, adopted languages and adopted genders, and hypnotizes us with lilacs and the mysteries of fiction.

NONFICTION
Clarence Orsi attempts to step outside of gender
Hannah Arendt investigates how revolutions fail to make us free
Barrett Swanson reports from Florida, birthplace of the American Spring Break
Steven G. Kellman considers the language memoir and Jhumpa Lahiri’s passionate exile from English
Ben Miller buries his nose in the lilacs of poetry, mythology, botany, and his own backyard
Maud Casey is hypnotized by the mystery in fiction
Lady Mary Wortley Montagu writes home about the Turkish seraglio
Plus a new long poem by Gjertrud Schnackenberg, looking back at Sharbat Gula

FICTION
Steve Almond • Yoon Choi • Castle Freeman Jr. • David Heronry • Ismet Prcic • Laura Spence-Ash

POETRY
Gabrielle Bates • Bruce Beasley • Hugh Behm-Steinberg • Marianne Boruch • Leila Chatti • Geri Doran • James McCorkle • Cheswayo Mphanza • Hai-Dang Phan • Catherine Pierce • Gjertrud Schnackenberg • Alicia Sotelo • Maura Stanton • Noah Stetzer • Chase Twichell

TRANSLATIONS
Jerzy Ficowski
 trans. Jennifer Grotz and Piotr Sommer

COVER ART
Jane Davies

