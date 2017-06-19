Subscribe today to get NER 38.2

Our newest issue considers revolutionaries and spring breakers, adopted languages and adopted genders, and hypnotizes us with lilacs and the mysteries of fiction.

NONFICTION

Clarence Orsi attempts to step outside of gender

Hannah Arendt investigates how revolutions fail to make us free

Barrett Swanson reports from Florida, birthplace of the American Spring Break

Steven G. Kellman considers the language memoir and Jhumpa Lahiri’s passionate exile from English

Ben Miller buries his nose in the lilacs of poetry, mythology, botany, and his own backyard

Maud Casey is hypnotized by the mystery in fiction

Lady Mary Wortley Montagu writes home about the Turkish seraglio

Plus a new long poem by Gjertrud Schnackenberg, looking back at Sharbat Gula

FICTION

Steve Almond • Yoon Choi • Castle Freeman Jr. • David Heronry • Ismet Prcic • Laura Spence-Ash

POETRY

Gabrielle Bates • Bruce Beasley • Hugh Behm-Steinberg • Marianne Boruch • Leila Chatti • Geri Doran • James McCorkle • Cheswayo Mphanza • Hai-Dang Phan • Catherine Pierce • Gjertrud Schnackenberg • Alicia Sotelo • Maura Stanton • Noah Stetzer • Chase Twichell

TRANSLATIONS

Jerzy Ficowski

trans. Jennifer Grotz and Piotr Sommer

COVER ART

Jane Davies