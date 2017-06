On June 10, New England Review welcomed four Middlebury College alumni authors back to campus for a reading of poetry and prose, with current College President Laurie L. Patton.

This eighth annual gathering of faculty and alumni authors featured James Moore (2012), Serena Crawford (1992), Daniel Robb (1987), Henriette Lazaridis (1982), and Laurie Patton, who read from new and recently published poetry. Read more about the authors here, and visit our Facebook page for a photo album.