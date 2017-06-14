Katy Didden Reads at Bread Loaf

Katy Didden reads two poems, “Eve of the Ascent” and “Embrace Them All,” at the 2016 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Didden is the author of The Glacier’s Wake, winner of the 2012 Lena Miles Wever–Todd Prize from Pleiades Press, published in 2013. She has an MFA from the University of Maryland, and a PhD in English and Creative Writing from the University of Missouri. A recent Hodder fellow at Princeton University, Katy is currently an assistant professor at Ball State University. She recently traveled to Iceland, where she researched materials for her new manuscript “The Lava on Iceland.”

