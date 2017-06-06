NER Authors Named 2017 Guggenheim Fellows

We congratulate the NER authors who have been named 2017 John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellows: Victoria Chang, Jennifer Grotz, and Patrick Rosal. Appointed on the basis of prior achievement and exceptional promise, they were among the group chosen from almost 3,000 scholars, artists, and scientists.

℘

Victoria Chang has been featured in several issues of NER, most recently in 33.1.

Chang’s fourth book of poems, Barbie Chang, is forthcoming from Copper Canyon Press (2017). She is the author of The Boss (McSweeney’s, 2013), winner of a PEN Center USA Literary Award and a California Book Award, and Slavonia Molesta, selected as part of the Virginia Quarterly Review Poetry Series (University of Georgia Press, 2008), and a finalist for a California Book Award. Her first book of poems, Circle, won the Crab Orchard Review Open Competition (Southern Illinois University Press, 2005) as well as the Association of Asian American Studies Book Award. She is editor of the anthology Asian American Poets: The Next Generation (University of Illinois Press, 2004). Chang’s poems have appeared in publications from Poetry, the New Republic, Tin House, Kenyon Review, Virginia Quarterly Review, and Paris Review, to American Poetry Review, Narrative, Harvard Review, Waxwing, Blackbird, and the Washington Post.

℘

Jennifer Grotz’s poetry and translations have appeared in NER more than a dozen times, with new translations forthcoming in NER 38.2. She is the author of three books of poetry, most recently Window Left Open. A translator from the French and Polish, Grotz’s most recent translation is Rochester Knockings, a novel by Tunisian-born writer Hubert Haddad. Her poems, reviews, and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Poetry, the Nation, New Republic, New York Review of Books, and Ploughshares, and in four volumes of the Best American Poetry anthology. Director of the Bread Loaf Translators’ Conference and director-elect of the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conferences, Grotz teaches at the University of Rochester.

℘

Patrick Rosal’s work has appeared most recently in NER 36.1. He is the author of four books of poetry, most recently Brooklyn Antediluvian, a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Award. Rosal’s other books are Boneshepherds, My American Kundiman, a winner of the Association of Asian American Studies Book Award, and Uprock Headspin Scramble and Dive, winner of the Asian American Writers Workshop Members’ Choice Award. His writing has appeared in Tin House, Poetry, Best American Poetry, Grantland, and other journals. A former Fulbright Research Scholar, he has taught at Sarah Lawrence College, the University of Texas, Austin, Bloomfield College, as well as Kundiman’s summer writing retreat for Asian American poets, carceral facilities in Chicago and Alabama, and youth programs throughout the country. He is an Associate Professor of English at Rutgers University-Camden.