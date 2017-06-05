New Books from NER Authors

“Graham’s great body of work has more of life and of the world than that of almost any other poet now writing. . . . She is to post-1980 poetry what Bob Dylan is to post-1960 rock.” —New York Times

From the publisher: In her first new collection in five years—her most exhilarating, personal, and formally inventive to date—Graham explores the limits of the human and the uneasy seductions of the post-human. Conjuring an array of voices and perspectives—from bots, to the holy shroud, to the ocean floor, to a medium transmitting from beyond the grave—these poems give urgent form to the ever-increasing pace of transformation of our planet and ourselves. . . . Fast lights up the border of our new condition as individuals and as a species on the brink.

Jorie Graham is the author of twelve collections of poems. Her widely translated poetry has been the recipient of numerous awards, among them the Pulitzer Prize, the Forward Prize (UK), and the International Nonino Prize. She lives in Massachusetts and teaches at Harvard University

Fast can be purchased from HarperCollins and other booksellers.

℘

“The Weight of Ink is the best kind of quest novel—full of suspense, surprises and characters we care passionately about . . . A beautiful, intelligent and utterly absorbing novel.” —Margot Livesey, author of Mercury

We are proud to announce the publication of The Weight of Ink by NER contributor Rachel Kadish. Kadish, whose fiction appeared in NER 28.2, is the award-winning author of the novels From a Sealed Room and Tolstoy Lied: A Love Story, and the novella I Was Here. Her work has appeared on NPR and in the New York Times online, Ploughshares, and Tin House. She lives in the Boston area.

From the publisher: Set in London of the 1660s and of the early twenty-first century, The Weight of Ink is the interwoven tale of two women of remarkable intellect: Ester Velasquez, an emigrant from Amsterdam who is permitted to scribe for a blind rabbi, just before the plague hits the city; and Helen Watt, an ailing historian with a love of Jewish history. . . . Electrifying and ambitious, sweeping in scope and intimate in tone, The Weight of Ink is a sophisticated work of historical fiction about women separated by centuries, and the choices and sacrifices they must make in order to reconcile the life of the heart and mind.

The Weight of Ink is available through Houghton Mifflin Harcourt or at your neighborhood independent bookseller.

℘

“[Sharon Solwitz] returns to the longer form with a ravishing sense of place . . . and a heightened, almost surreal, feel for how intense emotions alter our perception of the world, especially in youth.”—Booklist (starred review)

From the publisher: In the two-week span in which the novel takes place, during the summer before their senior year of high school, the lives of Kay, C. J., Saint, and Vera will change beyond their expectations. Once, in Lourdes is a gripping, haunting novel about the power of teenage bonds, the story of four young people who will win your heart and transport you back to your own high school years. As the heady 1960s shift the ground beneath their feet, all of them must face who they are—and who they want to be.

Sharon Solwitz is the author of a novel, Bloody Mary, and a collection of short stories, Blood and Milk, which won the Carl Sandburg Prize from Friends of the Chicago Public Library, the prize for adult fiction from the Society of Midland Authors, and was a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award. Several of her stories have been selected for inclusion in the Pushcart Prize Anthology and in Best American Short Stories. Other honors for her individual stories, which have appeared in TriQuarterly, Mademoiselle, Ploughshares, and more, include the Katherine Anne Porter Prize, the Nelson Algren Literary Award, and grants and fellowships from the Illinois Arts Council. Solwitz teaches fiction writing at Purdue University and lives in Chicago with her husband, the poet Barry Silesky.

Once, in Lourdes can be purchased from Random House Books or your independent bookseller.