David Walker’s poems, “Fishing The Maze,” “The Fire in Winter,” and “An Early Evening in Late Summer,” appeared in NER 1.3:

Fishing The Maze

In the long cast it all comes round:

the line curves out beyond the reach of eye

or ear—almost beyond

what the wrist believes. . . .

Yet steady, steady

a voice keeps whispering;

and all

my senses ground, bracing against that pull

in discipline and love, that lean to land

their strangest catch of sound.

