Pushcart & O. Henry Prizes

We are delighted to announce that Genevieve Plunkett‘s “Something for a Young Woman” (NER 36.3) was selected for the O. Henry Prize Stories anthology for 2017, edited by Laura Furman, which will appear in this September, from Anchor.

We also recently learned that Ethan Chatagnier‘s “Miracle Fruit” (NER 37.4) and Safiya Sinclair‘s poem “Good Hair” (NER 37.2) have been selected for the Pushcart Prize and will appear in the 2018 Pushcart anthology in fall 2017.

Congratulations to all the writers honored in these anthologies this year!