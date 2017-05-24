June 10, NER at Middlebury Reunion: Serena Crawford, Henriette Lazaridis, James Moore, Laurie L. Patton, and Daniel Robb. Axinn Center Room 229, 2:30 pm.

Matthew Neill Null Reads at Bread Loaf

Matthew Neill Null reads an excerpt from “Natural Resources,” from the collection Allegheny Front, at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Null is a writer from West Virginia, a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and a winner of an O. Henry Award, the Mary McCarthy Prize, and the Joseph Brodsky Rome Prize from the American Academy of Arts & Letters. He is author of the novel Honey from the Lion, as well as his story collection. He has received fellowships from the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, the Michener-Copernicus Society of America, the St. Botolph Club Foundation, and the University of Iowa. He is currently in residence at the American Academy in Rome.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website.

