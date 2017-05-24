Matthew Neill Null Reads at Bread Loaf

Null is a writer from West Virginia, a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and a winner of an O. Henry Award, the Mary McCarthy Prize, and the Joseph Brodsky Rome Prize from the American Academy of Arts & Letters. He is author of the novel Honey from the Lion, as well as his story collection. He has received fellowships from the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, the Michener-Copernicus Society of America, the St. Botolph Club Foundation, and the University of Iowa. He is currently in residence at the American Academy in Rome.

