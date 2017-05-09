WRMC Features New England Review Stories and Poetry

This Thursday, May 11th, from 10 to 11 AM, WRMC 91.1 FM Middlebury College Radio will broadcast stories and poetry from February 24th’s NER Out Loud event.

Students readers include Josh Espy ’17, reading Maciej Milkowski’s “The Week of German Cinema,” Ellen Colton ’19, reading Alison Stagner’s “Midnight,” Steven Medina ’17, reading Alex McElroy’s “Endure,” Nia Robinson ’19, reading Franny Choi’s “The Price of Rain,” Melanie Rivera ’19, reading Alia Volz’s “Chasing Arrows,” and Jabari Matthew ’17, reading Cortney Lamar Charleston’s “Still Life with Young Black Woman’s Face Etched into a School Desk.”

Tune your radio to 91.1 FM and enjoy an hour of stirring stories and poems!