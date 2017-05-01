New England Review

Feeling Ekphrastic?

One month left to submit to NER’s digital series

NER Digital is New England Review’s online project dedicated to original nonfiction writing for the web. Our current series—“Confluences”—presents writers’ encounters with works of art in any media.

We are seeking brief essays, 500 to 1000 words, in response to a book, play, poem, film, painting, sculpture, building, or other work of art. Put yourself in the picture and fashion your essay around an actual autobiographical encounter with this work of art.

Along with your submission, include a one-line writers’ bio. Please also submit an image of (or link to) the artwork you are discussing. (Please note that the artwork will only be reproduced on our website if we are able to secure permission from the copyright holder.)

