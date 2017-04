Daniel Hoffman’s poem, “A Stillness,” appeared in NER 1.2:

Each bead of the mist is burning



with the joy

of a resurrected soul.

A will within it,

draws it back from me a little—the cove,

a beach of shallow pools

behind the sandbars, and the bay

without motion

blending, somewhere

into the fog, the infinite empire

of floating fiery light.

[read more]