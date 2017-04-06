New England Review 38.1

WHAT ARE THE CHANCES? Dylan Hicks and Kim McLarin both come up against Barry Manilow, Joan Didion, and Akira Kurosawa in otherwise unrelated essays in the new NER. Charles Johnson (interview) and Peter LaSalle (fiction) both revel in the act of reading, and poets Kazim Ali, Martha Silano, and Brian Tierney offer new angles on the origin story. Shipping from the printer this week, NER 38.1 spills over with new poetry, fiction, essays, and translation, with birds’ nests made of hair and pills dissolving in water, with turntables, constellations, annunciations, and almond dessert. “All of which is to say, books, and reading itself, are such absolutely amazing things, no?”

FICTION

Mary Clark • Perri Klass • Peter LaSalle • Celeste Mohammed • Michael Parker

POETRY

Kazim Ali • Caylin Capra-Thomas • Paul Guest • Cynthia Huntington • Dora Malech • Jennifer Militello • Sarah Pape • Evelyn Reynolds • Sean Shearer • Martha Silano • Adrienne Su • Matthew Thorburn • Brian Tierney • Devon Walker-Figueroa • Javier Zamora

NONFICTION

Thomas Carlyle • Dylan Hicks • Kim McLarin • Nathaniel G. Nesmith • Anne Pierson Wiese • Eric Wilson

TRANSLATIONS

Albert Camus, a radio play, translated by Ryan Bloom

COVER ART

Mattina Blue