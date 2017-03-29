Matthew Minicucci Reads at Bread Loaf

Matthew Minicucci reads “Beta” and “Nu,” published in Poor Claudia, and “Theta,” published in Quarterly West, at the 2016 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Minicucci is the author of two collections of poetry: Translation (Kent State University Press, 2015), chosen by Jane Hirshfield for the 2014 Wick Poetry Prize, and Small Gods (New Issues Press, 2017). He is the recipient of fellowships and awards from the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, the Wick Poetry Center, and the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, where he received his MFA. His work has appeared in or is forthcoming from numerous journals and anthologies, including Best New Poets 2014, Gettysburg Review, Kenyon Review, Southern Review, and the Virginia Quarterly Review. He lives in Portland, Oregon. Follow him on Twitter at @MattMinicucci.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website. http://www.nereview.com/files/2017/01/Beta-Theta-and-Nu-by-Matthew-Minicucci.mp3