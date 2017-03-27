Monday, April 17, at 51 Main

New England Review’s Vermont Reading Series is pleased to present fiction writers Glen Pourciau and Genevieve Plunkett, poet Bianca Stone, and Middlebury senior Hannah Nash, representing the student-run Frame magazine. They will all read from their recent work at 51 Main at the Bridge in Middlebury, VT, on Monday, April 17, 7 pm.

This reading is co-sponsored by the Vermont Book Shop and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. Light refreshments will be served, and books, cocktails, and other beverages will be available to purchase. The event is free and open to the public.

Bianca Stone is a poet and visual artist, who lives in Goshen, Vermont. She is the author of Someone Else’s Wedding Vows (Tin House, 2014), Poetry Comics from the Book of Hours (Pleiades, 2016), and the illustration edition of Antigonick (New Directions, 2012), a collaboration with Anne Carson. Bianca runs the Ruth Stone Foundation & Monk Books with her husband, the poet Ben Pease.

Glen Pourciau, who joins us from Plano, Texas, is the author of two story collections. His new book, View, was just published by Four Way Books. His previous collection, Invite (University of Iowa Press, 2008), won the Iowa Short Fiction Award. His stories have been published by AGNI Online, Antioch Review, Epoch, Little Star, New England Review, Paris Review, and others.

Genevieve Plunkett, from Bennington, Vermont, has recently published her second story in New England Review. Previous stories have appeared in Massachusetts Review, Willow Springs, Crazyhorse, and Mud Season Review.

Hannah Nash is a senior at Middlebury College from Boston, Massachusetts. An English and American Literatures major, she is currently writing a series of short stories for her thesis. She is honored to read on behalf of Frame magazine, a handmade staple-bound booklet featuring highlights from a student-led creative writing workshop.