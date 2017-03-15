NER Vermont Reading Series, 51 Main, Middlebury, VT (April 17, 7 pm): Hannah Nash, Genevieve Plunkett, Glen Pourciau, Bianca Stone

Michael Ruhlman Reads at Bread Loaf

Michael Ruhlman reads an excerpt from “Strong Conspirators,” from the collection In Short Measures, at the 2016 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Michael Ruhlman is the author of more than twenty books of nonfiction, memoir, books about chefs, his own cookbooks, and cookbooks written with other chefs. His first book of fiction, In Short Measures, is a collection of novellas, published in 2015.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website.

